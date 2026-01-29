Nikoloski: EU has responded to the demands of the Balkan truckers, blockades end this evening

After several days of intense diplomatic activities, and of trucker protests, the European Commission agreed to allow Balkan truckers to operate under as professionals, informed Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The compromise means that the EU will adopt a new strategy that will address the problem of the truckers from the non-EU Balkan countries.

I received excellent news from Brussels, regarding the enormous problem faced by truckers from Macedonia! Our positions have been accepted and the drivers will be treated as professionals. That is what we asked for, said Nikoloski.

This means that the truckers, protesting at the freight lanes on Macedonia’s border crossings, will withdraw this evening allowing normal transit. Nikoloski praised the unity of the truckers from Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, who were able to achieve this compromise.