Powerful energy regulator boss suspected in a major fraud case

The Financial Police proposed criminal charges against Marko Bislimovski, head of the RKE Regulatory Energy Commission. According to the charges, Bislimovski failed to initiate a procedure to seize the permit for trading with oil from the Triterol company, causing financial damage to the state budget of 23,000 EUR.

The company is owned by controversial businessman Ljupco Pecov – nicknamed the Devil – who is involved in massive tax fraud scandal. Because of Bislimovski, the license of the company that was involved in fraud was seized more than a year after the conditions for this action were met. This allowed Pecov to continue to operate, receive public contracts and damage the budget.

Pecov’s scandal has already taken down judge Gjoko Ristov, charged with accepting bribes to botch the case against him – Ristov was arrester after 350,000 EUR were found behind a false wall in his parents’ home.