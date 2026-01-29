 Skip to main content
30.01.2026
Friday, 30 January 2026

Mickoski: no constitutional changes unless two conditions are met

Macedonia

29.01.2026

Macedonia will not enact the constitutional changes demanded by Bulgaria so long as I lead the Government, unless two conditions are met, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Parliament today.

There will be no constitutional changes so long as I am President of the Government, unless to basic conditions are met. The first one is that the Macedonian community in Bulgaria receives guaranteed rights, in line with international law and international conventions and resolutions guarding human rights. And the second – unless we receive guarantees that our Macedonian identity, my Macedonian language, will no longer be subject to bilateral vetoes. This country has proven many times that it wants to be a part of the European family, and bore sacrifices like no other country and nation, and no other citizens of Europe. We do not want any more humiliations, disrespect and new obstructons, the Prime Minister said.

