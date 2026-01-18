Over 2,00 workers are working on three highway construction sites

Over 2,000 workers are currently engaged at the several major highway projects across the country managed by the Bechtel-Enka consortium, and nearly 150 million EUR were paid for the projects in 2025.

Koce Trajanovski, head of the Macedonian Roads company, informed that at the moment crews are working on 22 of the 40 kilometers of the Prilep – Bitola highway, 9.6 of the 31 kilometers on the Gostivar – Bukojcani highway and on 13 or the 17.5 kilometrs of the Tetovo – Gostivar highway.

As for the Trebenista – Kafasan section, we are in the process of serious work to document the exact direction that will protect biodiversity and the cultural heritage of the region, said Trajanovski.