Appeals Court judge bricked in bribes worth 350,000 EUR in the walls of his house

Police investigators found 350,000 EUR bricked in the walls of a home owned by he parents of Skopje Appeals Court judge Gjoko Ristov. Ristov is accused of taking bribes to help the culprits in major money laundering case involving people from the circle of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The ANB security agency, that as involved in the investigation, helped gather information that led to the raid in Ristov’s family home in Negotino. The search at the site continues and it’s believed that more money will be found buried or bricked in at the home.

This is one of the most thorough investigations into high level corruption that has been undertaken in our country, and it’s backed by ANB investigations. Searches in this case continue, said the Interior Ministry.

The main suspect in the case – businessman Ljupco Pecov – known as the Devil, was in hiding until recently, but turned himself in to the police. Ristov was charged after the arrest of Pecov’s lawyer Fehmi Stafa, who was apparently an intermediary in the bribery attempts.