Prime Minister Mickoski calls on the prosecutors to investigate allegations that Filipce extorted a major hospital

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on state prosecutors to investigate the claims from cardiologist Zan Mitrev that current SDSM leader Venko Filipce extorted him and tried to take over his clinic in Skopje. Doctor Mitrev made the claim during a recent TV interview and pointed to Filipce, who was then Healthcare Minister of the Zaev regime.

I have nothing to comment on the issue, I just presume that the state prosecutors will act, after receiving this public report. The allegations are not a surprise to me, we know what mafia style attacks were carried out, especially in the period of a state of emergency in the country, when Government edicts were adopted with the force of law and overruled the laws and the Constitution of Macedonia. There are many testimonies that speak about the behavior of the Government at the time, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski also accused former President Stevo Pendarovski of abusing his power in the issuing of the state of emergency declarations, that enabled the Government to act with impunity during the Covid crisis. “We should see the Parliament assume a position on the responsibility of former President Pendarovski. There are well founded suspicions that his decisions were contrary to the laws and the Constitution”, Prime Minister Mickoski added.

Pendarovski responded to the allegations, insisting that the Constitutional Court examined his edicts and found them lawful.