No reports about the location of judge Ristov, who hid 350,000 EUR in the walls of his home

Police and the prosecutors are not sharing information about the whereabouts of Skopje Appeals Court judge Gjoko Ristov, in whose home they found 350,000 EUR hidden in the walls. The judge is charged with taking bribes from the defendants in a major tax evasion and money laundering case, through a lawyer who served as an intermediary,

State prosecutors only informed that in the coming days they will make a determination whether to seek measures to secure the presence of the judge.

The money were bricked in Ristov’s family home in Negotino, but the police located them days after the main suspect in the case returned to Macedonia from his flight abroad.