Zaev and Filipce tried to intimidate doctor Mitrev to sell them his hospital

Zaev and Filipce used threats and intimidation, through their control of the institutions of the state, to try to take over doctor Zan Mitrev’s hospital, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski during a press conference today. In a recent interview, doctor Mitrev, who is one of Macedonia’s leading cardiologists, said that under the Zaev regime, his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce pressured him to take over the large private hospital Mitrev runs in Skopje. Mitrev faced criminal charges under the Zaev regime over allegations that a technique he offered to Covid patients was inefficient.

According to doctor Mitrev’s statement, Zaev and Filipce told him that they will determine the value of the hospital that he is going to sell, and in exchange, they would help him in his court case. Is this the model that Filipce will use to run Macedonia if he ever gets to power again? Does he still think he has credibility to be in politics, with all the scandals linked to him?, Petrusevski said.