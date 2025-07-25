Parliament adopts law to increase pensions by 2,000 denars

With 79 votes in favor, the Parliament today adopted proposed changes to the retirement law, that will allow a linear increase of pensions by 2,000 denars.

The law provides that the pensions are recalculated in September 2025 and in March 2026, based on the increase of the cost of living and the rise of the average salary. Both indicators will be evaluated equally when calculating the pensions.Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the change will mean a fair and equitable increase of pensions for all citizens.

This comes on top of the previous increase of 5,000 denars, meaning that in 18 months we have a 7,000 denar increase in all pensions. This is not enough, but is three-four times more than what we had in the past, in the average of the SDSM led Government, Mickoski said.

The Parliament also adopted a law approving vouchers for students worth 250 EUR, that can be used to purchase electronic equipment.