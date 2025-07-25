Significant infrastructure investments in Gevgelija

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and other Government officials attended today the opening of a bypass road west of Gevgelija. The Prime Minister said that a total of 25 million denars were invested in the city in the past year.

This was a priority project being prepared since 2021. Now we see it finished, as a symbol of our determination that the promises are there to be kept and not forgotten. Now we see that the money are not being stolen, but are being invested, the Prime Minister said.