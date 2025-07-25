Macedonia will continue to defend its national positions

Regarding the dispute with Bulgaria, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that Macedonia will continue to defend its national interests and blamed SDSM and DUI of compromising Macedonia’s positions toward Bulgaria.

They acted as traitors of the highest order. The only thing the SDSM – DUI Government did is what it does best besides stealing was to sign treasonous treaties that were put on the table before them. Those are people who lack national conviction and they only know how to steal from the people and enjoy their plunder, Mickoski said, adding that the current Government is trying to at least partially restore Macedonia’s positions.