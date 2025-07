Greek statistics put Macedonian citizens at the 25th place of countries who have invested in real-estate in Greece.

It’s estimated that in 2024, Macedonian citizens paid 19 million EUR to purchase real-estate or to build homes in Greece. In the past 5 years, the total sum is estimated at 50 million EUR, and interest keep growing.

Bloomberg Adria reports that of the countries in the region, Bulgarians, Cypriots and Turks are the heaviest investors in Greece.