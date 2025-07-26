Mucunski condemns Osmani for demanding autonomy for Albanians in decision making

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski strongly condemned the work of his predecessor Bujar Osmani, on whose watch Macedonia promised a number of major concessions with Bulgaria which are now poisoning relations between the two countries. Mucunski also condemned a recent comment from Osmani, who is running for Mayor of Cair, that Albanians should have autonomy over making political decisions.

Bujar Osmani was part of a Government in which the Macedonians were in the minority – and he didn’t seem to mind. On the contrary, the Government and the Parliament made decisions without having the support of majority of ethnic Macedonians. And that was considered all right, democratic and European. But today, when there is a clear democratic majpority, and the people, regardless of their ethnic background, have opted for changes, Osmani says that it is a problem for our cohesion. The problem for Osmani is not in the political model, but in the fact that DUI is no longer at the table, Mucunski said.

The Foreign Minister added that Osmani’s comments are a threat to the unitary character of the country, and is “even a threat to regional stability”. “This country is not and will not be a confederation or a federation. Such calls are a dangerous narrative”, Mucunski added.

Osmani responded in a social media comment, claiming that the Ohrid and Prespa Treaties, as well as the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria, “are not a problem but the solution”.