Mickoski: Skopje is symbol of endurance and solidarity

Skopje marks 62 years since the devastating 1963 earthquake which killed over a 1,000 people and devastated large parts of the city.

We remember not only the pain but also the light brought by people from across the world. Over 80 countries sent aid, medical teams, food, tents and their support. The United Nations declared Skopje a city of world solidarity and this outstretched hand helped rebuild the city. The earthquake reminds us that all can change in an instant, but also that in the most difficult moments, solidarity, humanity and togetherness are the foundation we can rebuild the city on, Mickoski added.