Closing ceremony of the EYOF games in Skopje

The Summer European Youth Olympic Festival closed today after a week of sport events that took place in Skopje and Kumanovo. A total of 4,000 young sportsmen competed in 15 sports.

Italian participants took the most medals – 50 in total, 19 of them gold. After them is Spain with 38 medals (15 gold) and Spain – 33 medals – 10 gold.

Spiros Kapralos, President of the European Olympic Committees, spoke at the closing ceremony, saying that the amazing week behind us was filled with hard work, passion and enthusiasm. Kiril Dzajkovski performed at the closing ceremony.