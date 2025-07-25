 Skip to main content
26.07.2025
“Additional IVF trials are an investment in the future of the country”

Macedonia

25.07.2025

The increase of the number of publicly funded IVF attempts to six will be an investment in the future of our country, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

I think that demographics is the main challenge for us, in the years and decades that are coming. I will continue to be loud on this issue. All of these roads and highways and parks we are building are in vain if we have no children who will use them. We can renovate countless kindergartens and build schools, but what is it for if there are no children?, the Prime Minister said.

Mickoski added that having children can be considered a patriotic act for the future of the Macedonian people and the Macedonian citizens.

