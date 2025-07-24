Macedonia has an opposition party that has reduced itself to advocating for Bulgarian national interests and is now an extension of Bulgarian policies, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, blasting SDSM for its stance on the national identity issues.

See who are the loudest in Macedonia who advocate for constitutional changes. SDSM’s propagandists are spreading fake news about Macedonian politicians who allegedly have Bulgarian citizenships. The SDSM leader comes out and, without any reservations, says that he would change our Constitution and include the Bulgarians in it. Now I understand why SDSM rejected my offer of unity on the national issues. Because they are remotely controlled politicians, and are pressed by their own lack of ideas and the major concessions they made in the past, Mickoski said during a round table in Kicevo.

Speaking in the city which will see a key electoral battle between VMRO and DUI in the local elections in October, Mickoski said that SDSM is also putting itself in the service of DUI, helping improve the electoral prospects of Ali Ahmeti.