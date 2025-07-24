Nikoloski expects major victory at the local elections, credits hard work in new infrastructure

Based on the polls and the public mood, VMRO-DPMNE stands to win a massive victory in the coming local elections, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. According to him, the hard work put in to build new infrastructure will help drive the victory.

Most of the funds from the strategic agreement with the UK will be used for the fast railroad line. First effects of its construction will be seen in the Veles – Skopje section, and the entire railroad will be built in five years, Nikoloski said.

A new project which Nikoloski announced in a TV interview is the highway from Skopje to the Blace border crossing with Kosovo – another section that was badly delayed under the SDSM – DUI government. Nikoloski announced that the contractor will be selected by September 30th, and that the highway will be built in two and a half years, with assistance from EBRD.

Besides major infrastructure, Nikoloski said that local projects such as water and sewage lines worth 3 million EUR are being built, as well as 7 million EUR worth of local roads. Gevgelija and Kavadarci are going to have new roads allowing motorists to circle around the cities, and Kavadarci will also be connected to Greece with a third border crossing.