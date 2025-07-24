VLEN will have a mayoral candidate in Skopje

The VLEN coalition announced that it will also have a mayoral candidate in the capital Skopje. The long-shot attempt is not expected to complicate VLEN’s coalition with VMRO-DPMNE, as the two parties have decided not to compete directly with each other, but support agreed candidates. VMRO nominated Orce Gjorgjievski as its candidate, making him a strong favorite to win the race.

This is nothing new. Coalition partners have always helped each other, just like DUI is expected to do with Levica and SDSM, Mexhiti said in an interview.

In the ethnically mixed districts, VLEN is expected to provide support to VMRO in the race in Skopje – if it gets to a second round. VMRO will support the VLEN against DUI candidates in Cair, Tetovo, Gostivar and Struga. It is likely that VMRO will have a candidate in Kicevo, who will compete against a DUI candidate in one of the key races of the October local elections.