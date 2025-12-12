 Skip to main content
13.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 13 December 2025

Skopje airport makes history with three million passengers

Economy

12.12.2025

Skopje airport is making history after reaching three million passengers in a year, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today, as a flight to Bari rounded the number.

If we compare this to the situation 10, 20 or 30 years ago, this is unimaginable. The Skopje airport is a center for the entire region, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister added that a number of new lines are being introduced next year, including to Naples and Budapest, as well as a line between Ohrid and Vienna. The goal for next year will be to reach 3.5 million passengers.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 11.12.2025
Former Interior Minister Spasovski protected a company that was supposed to be shut down
Macedonia  | 10.12.2025
Personnel changes in VMRO and reconstruction of the Government planned in April and May
Macedonia  | 10.12.2025
President Siljanovska supports dismissing prosecutor Kocevski, wants a prosecutor who will resist political pressure