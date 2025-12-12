Skopje airport makes history with three million passengers

Skopje airport is making history after reaching three million passengers in a year, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today, as a flight to Bari rounded the number.

If we compare this to the situation 10, 20 or 30 years ago, this is unimaginable. The Skopje airport is a center for the entire region, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister added that a number of new lines are being introduced next year, including to Naples and Budapest, as well as a line between Ohrid and Vienna. The goal for next year will be to reach 3.5 million passengers.