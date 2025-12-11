Milososki: Macedonia was not asked to host migrants, and if we were, we would categorically refuse

Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki said that Macedonia has not discussed any proposals to admit asylum seekers who are being deported from the United Kingdom, and that any such proposal, if it comes, would be rejected. SDSM is attempting to create a political controversy over the issue after several British media outlets published speculative articles about such talks.

Macedonia has not received any such requests. The United Kingdom has not raised this issue with us, and even if such requests came, it would be categorically rejected. The public can be assured that the issue of migrants is a manipulative political issue, said Milososki.

He pointed out that the strategic partnership agreement that Macedonia concluded with the United Kingdom includes investments and cooperation, but not migrant issues. Milososki pointed out that currently Macedonia hosts a total of 14 refugees, nine of them from neighboring Kosovo.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski also strongly denied the UK press reports, but SDSM leader Filipce, still reeling from the massive defeat in the local elections, is trying to make hay of the issue.