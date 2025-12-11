Former Interior Minister Spasovski protected a company that was supposed to be shut down

Former Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski undermined the safety of thousands of motorists and allowed a company from Saraj, near Skopje, to make 100,000 EUR, when he refused to shut it down. The company was conducting vehicle tests for the mandatory annual registration, and was found not to meet the standards.

Was this company under Spasovski’s protection? Why didn’t he act in accordance with his authority to take away the license of the company?, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski today.

The party called on the state prosecutors to act and prosecute the case, that was revealed after the Interior Ministry filed draft charges against Spasovski.