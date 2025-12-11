Skopje city authorities crack down on notoriously congested area, close amusement park that operated without license

Skopje city inspectors cracked down on motorists and parked cars along the Nikola Karev boulevard. The street, nicknamed “Plastic Street” after the large number of stores selling Chinese made goods, is notorious for the parked cars that obstruct pedestrians.

As I promised, we are restoring order and not compromising with the chaos. We will remove all obstacles who disrupt the spaces that belong to all citizens, said Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski. Many on the social media have previously doubted that the city authorities will react in the long ignored communal problems in the Cair disctrict.

The city also moved to close down Winterland – an amusement park set ahead of the New Year in the Aerodrom district. It was determined that the park organizers have not received the necessary permits and proven that the rides and the food stands operate safely.