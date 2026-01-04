 Skip to main content
05.01.2026
Monday, 5 January 2026

The Government is preparing severe action against supermarket chains who coordinate on their prices

Economy

04.01.2026

The Government plans to act against supermarket chains who are coordinating their prices as a cartel, warned Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

We are not fans of repressive measures, and I always try to send out a message with my statements to those who act immaturely, irresponsibly and are greedy. That is no way to run a business – when only one side wins, and the citizens are losing. I see that my messages are not reaching several supermarket chains and they are continuing with their unfair practices, which we are documenting. Once we are fully prepared, and that may be soon, there will be severe action, Mickoski said.

