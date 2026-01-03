Nikoloski expects work on the fast railroad line to begin after the summer

Work on the fast Corridor 10 railroad line will begin after the summer, and the first track will be operational by 2028. The entire project will be completed by 2031, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Currently we are doing the important task of planning. We’ve had cases where, due to poor planning, the project is later going very slowly, like the Kicevo – Ohrid highway. We also have positive examples, like the Demir Kapija – Smokvica highway and the Skopje – Stip highway. I expect that we finish this work by the summer, and to see the machines on the ground after that, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski also expressed hope that the renewed political crisis in Bulgaria won’t delay work on the railroad tunnel between Kriva Palanka and Kustendil. “Work is so far going excellent, Bulgaria ratified the agreement, on our side that part of the work is finished. Unfortunately their Government fell. I hope that the Parliament will continue to work through January, but regardless of that, railway teams from both sides are hard at work”, Nikoloski aded.