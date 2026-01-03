Vecer: Zaev spent the New Year skiing in the Alps, as guest of a shady businessman he enriched

Former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev spent the New Year in Germany, in the Garmisch Partenkirchen ski resort, as guest of businessman Enis Kolasinac, reports Vecer. According to the outlet, Zaev and Kolasinac were eventually joined by current SDSM leader Venko Filipce.

Kolasinac is a fugitive after his Zobek Mining company received milions in contracts from REK Bitola, and was suspected of abuses, Vecer reports.

SDSM refused to give away the location where their leader Filipce is celebrating the New Year, after he was photographed by passengers at the Venice airport. The party only said that Filipce is not in Dubai, where he is rumored to be involved in major real-estate developments led by Zaev, whose businesses took off exponentially while he was Prime Minister.