Mickoski: I expect that the next prosecutor will be merciless in advancing justice

We expect that the news chief state prosecutor will work actively and show what he can do, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Vecer.

It is very important to note that we did not want to be like the past Governments, and to violently replace the prosecutors. We wanted to give the prosecutor, elected by the previous SDS and DUI majority, a chance to show what he can do. But after a year and a half we are finally beginning the procedure to replace him. I encourage all who meet the legal criteria to file applications so that the best candidate can be selected, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister noted that there were numerous effective investigations conducted by the Interior Ministry and other investigative institutions, but that the results were often not visible to the public, particularly given the lack of action by the chief state prosecutor.

I expect that the new chief prosecutor will be merciless in advancing justice, because that is the only way to punish all who violated the law. The fight against corruption is a three layered process, that includes investigations, prosecution and a court procedure, and the prosecutors need to filter the charges and see whether the judges will accept them, Mickoski added.