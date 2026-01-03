 Skip to main content
04.01.2026
Macedonian missing after the Kran Montana fire was found dead

Macedonia

03.01.2026

Stiven Ivanovski, young Macedonian citizen who was initially marked missing after the devastating night club fire in Kran Montana in Switzerland, was found dead at the site. 40 young people died in the accident that happened at a post-New Year party in the popular ski resort, and hundred were injured.

Ivanovski’s family and friends posted frantic calls for help to possibly identify him among the wounded, but ultimately his body was found in the club. Macedonia offered help, as did the families of the victims of the Kocani nightclub disaster, who offered emotional support and advice to the families in Switzerland.

