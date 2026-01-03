Nikoloski: we will help the Post Office compete with private delivery companies

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he intends to turn the Macedonian Post Office into a central delivery company in the country, after the state owned utility lost much ground to private companies due to its mismanagement.

It’s not correct to have private delivery companies take over the market, while the public Post Office carries their burden. The Post Office has revenue of 11 million EUR, while holding 75 percent of the market, and private companies earn 18 million EUR. We have to correct that. We will donate 100 new vans, new software, all to help the state Post Office get in a better position and elevate its services, Nikoloski said.

He accused the previous SDSM – DUI led Government of planning to sell the state owned Post Office, and cited numerous criminal allegations, including two against former general secretaries of the Government.