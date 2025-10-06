After the elections, a wholesale reset of the system will follow

Following the local elections, a wholesale reset of the system is coming and we will build a state based on the rule of law, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, during a campaign event in Kicevo. Mickoski is making the failures of the judiciary the focal point of his campaign, and is accusing DUI and SDSM of installing judges and prosecutors who are now undermining credible corruption cases. Precisely Kicevo, that DUI has used as its powerbase for decades, was tapped to provide some key judicial figures for DUI who have botched cases.

The judiciary must be unbiased and defiant, with judges who will decide based on the law and not on outside influence. Justice must not be the privilege of the few but the right of all citizens, to a fast, available and effective procedure. Freedom must not be just a word in our Constitution but a way of life: freedom of speech, freedom from fear and pressure. We will set clear rules for transparent processes and zero tolerance toward the corruption that is costing us lives and slows down changes. The reset will be just, but merciless toward those who abused the rights of the people, Mickoski said.

According to the VMRO-DPMNE leader, this will restore trust in the institutions and in the rule of law. “Where there were abuses, there will be investigations. We will not allow anyone to hide behind statutes and mandates, while stealing from the people. This reset will not be a revenge attack, but a call to reason, so that honesty is the yardstick and the rule”, Mickoski added.