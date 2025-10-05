Nikoloski: Filipce has businesses in Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski accused SDSM leader Venko Filipce of operating businesses in Bulgaria, with suspicious sources of income.

Venko Filipce has registered several companies in Petric, on st. Goce Delcev no. 4. It would be good for him to explain why were these companies set up, what are they dealing with, what makes their profit and did he make the investments from his salary as a doctor, Nikoloski asked.

Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, added that Filipce is linked to businessman Sotir Ampov, who was operating a textile – laundry company, but was never the less given major contracts in highway construction during SDSM’s term in power.

For a year the prosecution avoids investigating Ampov. I urge them to finally look into his businesses and the businesses of his family, Nikoloski added.