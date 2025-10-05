VLEN calls on DUI to distance itself from its US sanctioned fugitive official Grubi

The VLEN party called on its chief rival DUI to distance itself from its fugitive official Artan Grubi, who was placed on a US black list.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is calling for a “scanning process” for politicians, but his scanner is none other than Artan Grubi. You’d think Ahmeti has learnt his lesson from the blow handed to them by the US, but no. And if we scan his current coalition partners, Arben Taravari called Ahmeti “mentally ill”, and said that he’d rather deal with the Devil than with DUI. Ziadin Sela called Ahmeti “a criminal who tried to kill me”. And Ahmeti called the two of them scoundrels, said VLEN in a statement. During a recent DUI rally in Skopje, the crowd was enthusiastically chanting Artan Grubi’s name, putting Ahmeti, but also former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, in a difficult position. Osmani is running for Mayor of Cair, the central Skopje district where Artan Grubi was the main party operative before he fled the country.

In a separate statement Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski also mentioned Artan Grubi, who fled the country after criminal charges were filed against him. Nikoloski said that Grubi was confirmed to be in communication with SDSM leader Venko Filipce and called on Filipce to explain this connection.