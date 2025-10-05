Mickoski: gone are the days when our eastern neighbor would buy our politicians

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski accused the SDSM party leadership of making concessions to Bulgaria in exchange for bribes. Speaking at a political rally in Radovis, for the local elections campaign, Mickoski said that SDSM leader Venko Filipce and his predecessor and mentor Zoran Zaev were on the take to give away Macedonia’s national interests.

Their time is at an end. Gone are the days when our eastern neighbor and his Prime Minister were funding Macedonian politicians, so that they will give away presents in the form of national concessions made on the back of the Macedonian people. The time of treason is over, and the time of dignified politics is now. We will deal with facts, arguments, results and stand upright. That is the only way Macedonia and all of us can win, Mickoski said.

Filipce recently based his foreign policy on the request that Macedonia must make a new round of concessions to Bulgaria, and must do this by early 2026.

The capitulation they made to our eastern neighbor they call “a French proposal”, but in fact it is a Bulgarian dictate. They don’t care about the Macedonians on the other side of the border, and 15 sentences of the court in Strasbourg in their favor are collecting dust in some drawer, never implemented. And now Filipce talks about some red lines and insists that he is a patriotic politician. Does anyone here believe that there is anything patriotic in SDSM? Does anyone believe in their colorful lies?, Mickoski asked.