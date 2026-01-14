Ahmeti asked for more consultations on several issues, and for a separate meeting with Mickoski

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti spoke after the meeting of party leaders and said that his party supports the creation of a single electoral district, that is expected to reduce the disproportionate effect of the majority Albnaina 6th electoral district. But, Ahmeti insisted that the electoral model includes a high threshold of 5 percent for the smaller parties to win seats, that would largely negate the effect of instituting a single district – and that the parties submit open lists allowing the citizens to choose individual candidates.

Regarding the issue of ending the technical government model – which the ruling coalition can abolish on its own, Ahmeti said that additional consultations are needed with the EU and the US. Ahmeti also said that more consultations are needed on the election of the next Ombudsperson. Ahmeti added that he discussed holding a separate meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski. Mickoski responded that he has meetings with all relevant political factors in the country.