City of Skopje issues 90 fines and 290 warnings to polluters

Over 90 fines were issued for polluters in the period between early November and New Year, and the sums ranged from 1,000 to 53,000 EUR, said Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjivski, as the city continues to work to reduce wintertime air pollution.

This problem requires dedication, specific actions and shared responsibility. Pollution is not something that is resolved overnight, but it is our obligation to work to make Skopje a cleaner and safer city, Gjorgjievski said.

Besides the fines, the city also carried out 35 irregular inspections, handed 290 warnings and sent teams to some of the critical former industrial zones such as OHIS. Construction sites were also covered, as were unregulated dumping sites across the city.