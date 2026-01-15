Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski has farewell meeting with US Ambassador Aggeler

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski had a farewell meeting with US Ambassador Angela Aggeler, who is leaving the country soon. Nikoloski and Aggeler discussed projects such as the construction of Corridors 8 and 10, and Macedonia’s strong dedication to build these strategic infrastructure projects.

The involvement of US companies in infrastructure projects is of enormous importance to bring in new know-how, technology and practices to teh domestic companies and guarantees the successful implementation of capital projects, said Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister.

Nikoloski also emphasized the strong support the US gives Macedonia in improving democratic practices and the rule of law, completing structural reforms, fighting corruption and in the accession talks with the EU.