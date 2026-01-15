Interim state prosecutor Topalova tries to silence her leading critic

Mustafa Hajrullahi, who resigned his position as leading prosecutor in the Skopje area after continued pressure from entrenched political interests in the state prosecution office, today faced an unprecedented reaction from the new interim state prosecutor Anita Topalova – Isajlovska.

Under her direction, the office of state prosecutors sent a note to the Bar Association, reacting to statements Hajrullahi, who now works as a lawyer, made during a TV appearance. Hajrullahi believes that his form of pressure from the state prosecutors office against the association representing lawyers is due to the fact that he is running to be the next chief state prosecutor.

Unable to face competition, this is how Topalova tries to fight it. In the note sent to the Bar Association, it is stated that the office of state prosecutors “rejects all baseless attacks that amount to personal discreditation and directly undermine the constitutionally and legally founded independence of the state prosecutors and of the prosecution. This is contrary to the Code of professional ethics that prevents lawyers from advertising and seeking personal publicity in unseemly ways, including untruths and insults aimed toward professionals”, said Hajrullahi, citing from the note sent to the Bar Association.

My dear former colleague is using her position of power, as interim chief state prosecutor, to try to influence my public appearances and opinions, which are made in the direction of improving the current chaotic situation the office of state prosecutors is in, Hajrullahi added.