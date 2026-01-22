Ambassador Aggeler issues farewell letter to Macedonia

Outgoing US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler issued an open letter to the Macedonian people. In it, Aggeler reflects on the work of the Embassy over the past 30 years of diplomatic relations between Macedonia and the United States, infrastructure projects such as the Bechtel highways deal, and on issues such as the fight against corruption.

2025 marked the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Macedonian bilateral relationship, though our partnership goes back further. For over three decades, we’ve shown the world—together—what strength, compromise, and patient resolve can achieve. And over the last three years, we have shown the very real and tangible results of what genuine friendship and constructive partnership look like. It looks like a realistic plan for meeting NATO contribution goals as a serious Alliance partner; acquiring sophisticated tactical vehicles that are deployed in major multinational military exercises in Krivolak or in NATO partner countries. It looks like significant progress on the country’s largest infrastructure project to date, which will open NATO strategic corridors 8 and 10 to greater regional security and vastly enhanced trade between neighbors, Ambassador Aggeler writes.

It is calling out corruption and criminal organizations, contributing to judicial reform when the return on investment has been meager, and sanctioning those who have stolen from you for years with impunity. It is working to create opportunity and hope in communities where both have faded. It is pushing for real economic growth, genuine progress on infrastructure and energy projects, and cooperating to secure feasibility studies that facilitate development of rare earth mineral resources, cyber security, and responsible environmental management, the Ambassador added.

The United States will ALWAYS be by your side, believing as so many of you do, in the dream that is a stronger, more prosperous, safer, fully integrated Euro-Atlantic partner and ally. I leave you with a final message of hope; this is your country and you each deserve for it to be the country you dream it can be. After three years, I still cherish the enormous faith I hold in the strength and courage of the people of (North) Macedonia. Be well, be brave, be strong, and I will be cheering for you at each step, the letter concludes.