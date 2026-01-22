Significant increase in the number of citizens using digital administrative services

Four new administrative services have been made available online, said Digitalization Minister Stefan Andonovski at a press conference today. This includes certificates from nativity, mortality and wedding registries as well as a new form – for unmarried citizens.

We went from 120,000 users of the e-services website in 2024, who on average had less than half a request per user, to over 240,000 active users currently. The number of services used has increased by 100 to 120 percent. This tells us that the citizens are eager to use the electronic services, and no longer need to wait in lines for hours, said Andonovski.

In some cases, such as the issuing of student vouchers that can be used to purchase electronic equipment, the forms are only available online. In the other services, they can still be accessed in paper form, if the citizens want to.