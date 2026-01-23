 Skip to main content
24.01.2026
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 24 January 2026

Faton Seljami elected Ombudsperson

Macedonia

23.01.2026

The Parliament today elected Faton Seljami as the next Ombudsperson. The position was vacant after the end of term of Naser Ziberi in mid July as the key parties could not agree on a candidate.

Following the meeting of party leaders that covered this issue, 89 representatives voted in favor of Seljami. Among the ethnic minority representatives the vote was 28 “yes” and 8 “opposed”. Seljami, from Tetovo, was nominated by the VLEN coalition, and proposals to secure his election included ideas that he agrees to resign after a period of time, or to nominate an ethnic Roma – as the Albanian parties could not come to agreement.

