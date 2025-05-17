Ambassador Lawson: the agreement includes fighting trafficking gangs, not building migrant camps

Ambassador Matthew Lawson responded to media questions about the speculations that the United Kingdom is looking to send asylum seekers to a processing center abroad and that Macedonia could be asked to open migrant camps. The Ambassador said that the focus of the strategic partnership agreement in the area of migration issues will be on dismantling gangs of human traffickers who operate in the region.

It’s a totally different story than the issues of taking migrants back, and that is not what this is about. So I just want to be really really clear on that. What we absolutely agree is on a broad partnership on security, defense, trade , education and investments. I know that there’s a lot of speculations in the British press, particularly coming after the summit EPC yesterday, of course you’ve seen that and you’re absolutely right to ask me about that. But not what this agreement is about, it’s about upstream police cooperation and better being able to fight these criminal gangs who bring all sorts of commodities, people drugs. This is what this is about, Lawson said.