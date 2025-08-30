ANB agency spied on the opposition and journalists

The ANB security agency submitted three proposals to state prosecutors asking them to initiate charges, after serious abuse of office was found out. The management of the agency determined that a former head of ANB and a group of its employees, between 2019 and 2024, conducted surveillance of a leader of an opposition party and a group of journalist.

The surveillance was justified with “attempts to overthrow the Government”, which was the excuse the agents put forward to conduct surveillance on the opposition. According to the proposals for criminal investigations, a Government Minister and a state prosecutor were also under investigation.

The agency acted illegally, unprofessionally and unethically, the proposals state.