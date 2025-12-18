Appeals Court finds that SDSM slandered Mickoski

The Skopje Appeals Court found the SDSM party guilty of slandering Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski – the Prime Minister informed today through his social media channels.

The case covers statements from SDSM dating back three year ago when they accused Mickoski of rigging a public contract worth 136 million EUR – even when he was in the opposition. SDSM were unable to prove their allegations before the court nad will have to publicly apologize to Mickoski by publishing the verdict on their website and in a print outlet.

SDSM decided to go down a path of lies, slanders and manipulations hoping to play with the feelings of the citizens and that misinformation will be faster than the truth. They continue to underestimate their own people. It’s a supreme betrayal of morality and values in politics and of their own people. Time will prove them wrong, Mickoski wrote in his statement.