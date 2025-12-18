Filipce attacked the press again

SDSM leader Venko Filipce continued with his attacks against the press, as SDSM demands that media outlets change their editorial policies to follow their scaremongering about an alleged migrant crisis.

In a new message, sent out from his visit to Brussels, Filipce accused the media outlets of spreading “fake news” in coordination with the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, and covering up the migrant issue. In a previous press conference, which drew condemnation from diverse media associations, an SDSM representative shared an analysis that the party prepared of the editorial policies of the news outlets, in an attempt to portray the SDSM migrant allegations as under-reported.

In the statement, Filipce continued to push the “migrant crisis” allegation: “we struck the hornets nest and revealed the huge treasonous operation that was being prepared – today we can say that it is already signed into effect”, Filipce said, accusing the Government of allegedly planning to admit refused asylum seekers from the United Kingdom. Filipce called for early general elections to prevent the “migrant wave”.