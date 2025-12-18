Safe City system will cover the whole of Macedonia in six months

By mid 2026, the Safe City system will be operational across the country, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski. He pointed to the 20 percent reduction in ER interventions after traffic accidents as evidence that the system is already giving its desired effects.

The citizens of Tetovo and Skopje, but also those in Berovo, Delcevo, Struga and Ohrid, also deserve to have a smart solution that should already have followed the European “zero fatalities” strategy, said Toskovski.

The Minister said that no-one will be exempt from the system, and noted that he also received a warning after he drove over the speed limit.