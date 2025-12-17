Mickoski: it’s encouraging that the EU is looking toward the Balkans, Macedonia deserved to be in the EU long ago

It’s good that the Western Balkans are in the sights of the European Union, and that is encouraging for our region, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after the EU – Balkans meeting in Brussels. During the meeting, Mickoski was filmed in animated discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and with the European Council President Antonio Costa, as Macedonia is pushing to finally open its EU accession talks.

The Western Balkans geographically belong to Europe and it is logical that it is made part of the European Union. We as a country deserved that long time ago,our path began 25 year ago, but because, I would say, artificial reasons, we still can’t be part of the European family, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the Government is determined to deliver everything that is required to open the accession process, as these are changes that benefit the Macedonian citizens.

That is how we worked until now, and we will continue in the same way. I expect that bilateral issues will not be an obstacle for us. On the contrary, we expect that our neighbors will support us in our ambition to be part of the EU, and, most importantly, that we are judged based on our achievements and not based on bilateral issues, the Prime Minister added.