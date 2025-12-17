Hajrullahi: Kocevski protected the corrupt SPO prosecutors

In an interview with Republika, former prosecutor Mustafa Hajrullahi discusses the resignation of chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski, who personally hounded Hajrullahi from his job. Kocevski resigned before his imminent removal from the position in Parliament, after more than a year in which he was accused by the ruling majority of botching serious criminal investigations.

Kocevski embarrassed himself, and he also involved his daughter. He plunged her into a series of crimes for which he will have to answer in the future and in the end, without an ounce of virtue, he resigned an hour before the parliamentary debate was to begin. That speaks volumes about him and his character, if we can say that he has any character. A parent who sacrifices his child for his own interests, what kind of parent can he be. He did not allow a parliamentary debate because he knew that the MPs would expose him for all the dirty things he had done in the last two years – Hajrullahi told Republika. He blames Kocevski of pushing prosecutors to falsely accuse him of mobbing, and of using his daughter to leak confidential reports to the press, in his quest to remove him from office. Hajrullahi was targetted after he began an investigation into the massive bonuses that the prosecutors from the disgraced SPO unit were awarding themselves – all the while they were engaged in political persecution and extortion of businessmen.

I most responsibly claim that if the installations from the former SPO are not eradicated. If the Public Prosecution Office is not cleansed of organized crime and corruption, public trust in us will be below zero. These ticks who attached themselves the public prosecution can only be removed with a precise surgical incision because otherwise they will continue to dwell on the body of the public prosecution and will continue to perfect their extortion schemes. The new state prosecutor should seriously deal with the former SPO prosecutors, as well as with the head of organized crime, comments Hajrullahi.

We asked him what he thinks needs to change in the public prosecution, given that he constantly talks about the former SPO prosecutors, calling them mafia prosecutors who control Kocevski.

Does any of us know what is happening with the SPO Bonuses case, where 10 prosecutors pocketed over 4 million euros and today they aspire to be in management positions in the public prosecution? Do you think that these people will be prosecuted for crimes?

Hajrullahi adds that Islam Abazi, a prosecutor close to the DUI party, is the chief accomplice of Kocevski in his abuse of office. In his interview with Republika, Hajrullahi does not rule out the possibility of applying for Kocevski’s vacated position, saying that he meets the requirements, even as he’s opening a law firm. Hajrullahi recently resigned from the office of state prosecutors, after years of pressure from Kocevski.

The law stipulates that now, during this period, the Council of Public Prosecutors shall appoint an acting head of the public prosecution from the public prosecutors. Knowing the constellations in the Council, I am sure that they will appoint a person who will protect the SPO prosecutors because the council is dominated by people from the old SPO.

You also reported Kocevski for taking documents from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, when his daughter was giving documents to a journalist, Republika asked Hajrullahi. “What can be expected in such a value system when everyone is interconnected with each other? It is the SPO bonuses case that are the reason for all this that happened to me and my deputy Jovan Cvetanovski. I was personally pressured by Kocevski to confirm the illegal decision made personally by Islam Abazi, even though he was not allowed to act on it. Nobody knows anything about that case now.