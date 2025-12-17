 Skip to main content
18.12.2025
Nikoloski on the railroad to Bulgaria: we entered a phase where politics no longer plays a role in the project

Economy

17.12.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski welcomed the fact that politics stopped playing a role in the development of the long delayed railroad line to Bulgaria, that faced political blockades until early this year.

We are working on it, and so is Bulgaria. I think that we are in a phase where politics has no influence on the project, Nikoloski said, adding that teams from the two countries met in Sofia earlier this week and worked hard on the preparation of necessary documents.

Nikoloski, who also holds the position of Transportation Minister, said that it is possible that the European Union will fully fund the project. “We have announcements that this can be done through the SEFA mechanism, that Bulgaria can access, and Macedonia can’t, but could be open to us through internal procedures in the EU. We both undertook our obligations and are working hard on the project”.

