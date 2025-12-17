Silegov calls on Filipce to resign as SDSM party leader

Former Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov called on the leader of his SDSM party Venko Filipce to resign.

In an emotional social media message, issued after Filipce revealed the new lineup of his party that includes many of the old names from the team that badly lost the local elections, Silegov accused him of “murdering the party with neglect”. Silegov also alludes that Filipce has some kind of arrangement that is pushing him to sabotage the party.

If it is not entirely clear (many didn’t understand me as I got 50 calls in 7 minutes) YES, I call for resignation of the “president” of SDSM, Silegov adds.