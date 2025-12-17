Ambassador Aggeler rebukes SDSM for their “migrant crisis” campaign

In a Sitel TV interview, US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler rebuked the SDSM party for its on-going campaign to scaremonger over the alleged “migrant crisis”. Ambassador Aggeler also urged Macedonia to try to come to an agreement with Bulgaria over the stalled EU integrations and welcomed the push for stronger fight against corruption, as the chief prosecutor resigned from his position.

What I don’t think is helpful is just to come out on one side of any issue, including one that’s as important as migration, simply to try and make political points. I don’t think that’s productive. I think serious conversations, serious, productive conversations should be taking place on an issue that is this important. It’s a real disservice to the people of this country to simply make it a political issue, Ambassador Aggeler said when asked about SDSM leader Venko Filipce’s attempts to scare citizens with alleged plans to host migrant camps for asylum seekers refused from the UK.

On the issue of the talks with Bulgaria, Ambassador Aggeler said that the Macedonian Government is involved in talks with a number of EU countries to secure an opening of the accession talks, as Macedonia “belongs in the EU”, while acknowledging that the latest political crisis in Bulgaria will likely prolong these talks.

It’s critical for trade. It’s critical for security as we look at Corridors eight and 10 and the national security of this country and the region. It’s very important for the transatlantic relationship. Look, this is where you belong. The European Union is the natural home of this country. That said I know that this government is having conversations. They are having frequent conversations with member states, with leaders within the European Union, the European Commission and are genuinely seeking ways forward. Would we all like to see more progress and more immediate results? I think so. But I would just like to finish the part with Bulgaria as an obstacle to get in the process formally of negotiating, the Ambassador added.

Regarding the fight against corruption, Ambassador Aggeler noted that the citizens expressed confidence in the current Government in 2024 and again in the local elections, and that now is the time to deliver.

It is easy for for one side or the other to say it’s the blame of the judges, it’s the blame of prosecutors, it’s the blame of whatever ministry. And the fact is it is the responsibility of the Government to take a hard look at what’s happening and make changes where they have to happen because the citizens of this country have demanded that through their vote. They did it first in the parliamentary and presidential elections over a year and a half ago and I believe they did it again with the municipal elections and they want to see results now, Ambassador Aggeler said.